TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $11.10. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.6620, with a volume of 2,052,717 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAL Education Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Down 10.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 821.9% in the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 97,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 87,124 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 351,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 40,623 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 572.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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