Talkspace (TALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Talkspace to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $67.8910 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Talkspace had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.49%.The firm had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.32 million. On average, analysts expect Talkspace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ TALK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,179. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.26 million, a P/E ratio of 523.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Talkspace from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on TALK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Charles Reilly sold 40,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $209,502.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,017,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,967.20. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company's stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Further Reading

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