Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 16.9% - Here's What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.88. 285,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 672,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Get Talon Metals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$8.00 price objective on Talon Metals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TLO

Talon Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.67 million, a P/E ratio of -365.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Talon Metals Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talon Metals

In related news, Director John David Kaplan sold 7,809 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$45,682.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$468,842.40. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Kinross sold 50,100 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$315,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,150. The trade was a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,524. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company's stock.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Talon Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talon Metals wasn't on the list.

While Talon Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here