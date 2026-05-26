Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Insider Sells $4,651,920.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 284,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $4,651,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,949,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $670,754,513.52. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40.

On Thursday, March 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 960,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $15,984,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $22,551,360.00.

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Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 601,218 shares of the company's stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,431 shares of the company's stock worth $91,358,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,560 shares of the company's stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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