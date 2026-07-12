Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TALO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.83.

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Talos Energy Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 1,448,768 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The firm's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at $679,728,604.80. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company's stock worth $94,918,000 after buying an additional 1,110,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,423,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,683,000 after buying an additional 1,100,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,347.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company's stock worth $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,442 shares of the company's stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,628 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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