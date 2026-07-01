Talos Energy's (TALO) "Overweight" Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens' target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.24% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.83.

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Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,089 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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