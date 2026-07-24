Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Shares Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.3140 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 89,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 441,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Talphera in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Talphera to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talphera currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on TLPH

Talphera Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Talphera, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Talphera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Talphera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Talphera by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 207,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talphera by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 177,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talphera by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

Further Reading

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