Tanger Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Tanger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 127.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

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Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Tanger has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Tanger had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore set a $39.00 price objective on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Tanger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tanger

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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