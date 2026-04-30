Tapestry (TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.7722 billion for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $141.61 on Thursday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.89.

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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