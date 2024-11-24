Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Lowered by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 215.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,530 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.50.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

