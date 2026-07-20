Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the retailer's stock. Guggenheim's price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.15.

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Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $139.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. Target has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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