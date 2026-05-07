TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wedbush

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TASK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TaskUs to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TaskUs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TaskUs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.75.

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TaskUs Stock Performance

TASK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 643,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $312.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,536 shares in the company, valued at $247,714.08. This represents a 40.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 31.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,442 shares of the company's stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TaskUs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,531 shares of the company's stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More TaskUs News

Here are the key news stories impacting TaskUs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and solid top‑line growth: TaskUs reported service revenue of ~$306.3M for Q1 (≈10% YoY), above consensus (~$296.7M), showing continued demand growth. TaskUs NASDAQ: TASK Surprises With Q1 CY2026 Sales

Revenue beat and solid top‑line growth: TaskUs reported service revenue of ~$306.3M for Q1 (≈10% YoY), above consensus (~$296.7M), showing continued demand growth. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability metrics mixed: Management reported GAAP net income and adjusted metrics (BusinessWire shows net income ~$24.3M, adjusted net income ~$32.8M, adjusted margins ~10.7%). These show positive operating leverage but differences between GAAP and adjusted figures warrant close attention. TaskUs Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results

Profitability metrics mixed: Management reported GAAP net income and adjusted metrics (BusinessWire shows net income ~$24.3M, adjusted net income ~$32.8M, adjusted margins ~10.7%). These show positive operating leverage but differences between GAAP and adjusted figures warrant close attention. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary available — read the call transcript for color on client momentum, margin trajectory and investments; investors should watch the Q&A for signs of durable demand or client churn. TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary available — read the call transcript for color on client momentum, margin trajectory and investments; investors should watch the Q&A for signs of durable demand or client churn. Negative Sentiment: EPS came up short (small miss): Reported EPS figures were mixed — adjusted/operational EPS referenced at ~$0.35 which missed consensus (~$0.36); GAAP diluted EPS was lower (~$0.26). The EPS miss is a primary reason investors are selling. TaskUs (TASK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

EPS came up short (small miss): Reported EPS figures were mixed — adjusted/operational EPS referenced at ~$0.35 which missed consensus (~$0.36); GAAP diluted EPS was lower (~$0.26). The EPS miss is a primary reason investors are selling. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near‑term revenue guide: Q2 revenue guidance was given as ~$296.0M–$298.0M (slightly below consensus ~$298.5M); FY revenue guidance was roughly in line at ~$1.2B but EPS guidance was not clarified in the same detail — that cautious Q2 range and incomplete EPS clarity pressured sentiment. TaskUs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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