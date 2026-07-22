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TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
TaskUs logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TaskUs shares saw unusually high trading volume on Wednesday, with about 746,035 shares changing hands, up 26% from the prior session. The stock was last trading at $5.595, down from the previous close of $5.84.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans cautious: TaskUs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20. Recent moves included target cuts from Wedbush and Goldman Sachs, while Morgan Stanley set a $6 target.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.35 EPS versus $0.34 expected and revenue of $306.27 million versus $296.68 million forecast. Despite that, the stock trades at a low valuation with a P/E of 4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04, below the current price.
  • Interested in TaskUs? Here are five stocks we like better.

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 746,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session's volume of 593,266 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5950 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.89.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $296.68 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $16,325,000. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $11,253,000. Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $11,174,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $8,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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