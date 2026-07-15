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Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Tatton Asset Management logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tatton Asset Management hit a new 52-week high, climbing to GBX 780 and finishing the session up 5.4% from its previous close.
  • Analysts remain positive on the stock, with Royal Bank of Canada reaffirming an outperform rating and a GBX 875 price target; MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating and average target of GBX 797.50.
  • The company reported strong recent financial results, including EPS of GBX 36.06, a net margin of 34.61%, and return on equity of 33.94%, while insiders have been active buyers and sellers in recent months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 and last traded at GBX 780, with a volume of 213146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 875 price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 797.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £473.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 653.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 638.38.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 36.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tatton Asset Management had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of GBX 5,444 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tatton Asset Management plc will post 26.0903733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tatton Asset Management

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Pippa Hamnett bought 601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 per share, with a total value of £3,942.56. Also, insider Paul Hogarth sold 66,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626, for a total value of £417,873.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,191 shares of company stock worth $47,163,126. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company's stock.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul's vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK's leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients. Tatton Asset Management offers on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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