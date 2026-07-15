Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Barclays to Hold

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMHC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $80.00 to $72.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.43.

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Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.30. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,274,000 after buying an additional 1,497,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $84,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 96.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,554,498 shares of the construction company's stock worth $148,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,558 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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