Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.5374 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $72.50.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $84,771,000 after buying an additional 1,005,116 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,894,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $17,599,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,860,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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