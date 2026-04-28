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Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Taylor Wimpey logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Taylor Wimpey hit a new 52‑week low on Tuesday, trading as low as $10.5775 (last at $10.5856) on volume of 19,261 and sitting well below its 50‑day ($12.69) and 200‑day ($13.58) moving averages.
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a "hold" to a "strong sell" on Jan. 2, while MarketBeat shows a mixed analyst picture with an average rating of "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold, 2 Sell).
  • Taylor Wimpey is one of the largest UK residential developers, specializing in land acquisition, planning and construction of new homes, affordable housing and joint‑venture projects.
  • Interested in Taylor Wimpey? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.5775 and last traded at $10.5856, with a volume of 19261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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