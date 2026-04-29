Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.4899. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 6,294 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

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