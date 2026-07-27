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Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Taysha Gene Therapies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Taysha Gene Therapies shares rose 8% to $5.96 in Monday trading, though volume was roughly 96% below the average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: the stock has an average “Buy” rating and a $12.77 price target, implying substantial upside from its trading price. However, two services maintain “Sell” ratings.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share, missing estimates by $0.02, while an insider sold 200,000 shares for $1.25 million under a pre-arranged trading plan.
  • Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 121,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,879,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $14.00 target price on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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