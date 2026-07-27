Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 121,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,879,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $14.00 target price on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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