TC Energy Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

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TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$84.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$87.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$63.34 and a 12-month high of C$90.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.73, for a total value of C$2,248,595.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,640,617.70. This represents a 57.82% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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