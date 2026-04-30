TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$90.79 and last traded at C$90.42, with a volume of 1891774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.56.

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Trending Headlines about TC Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital upgraded TC Energy to a "Buy," a catalyst that can lift sentiment and buying interest in TRP by signaling stronger conviction from a major broker. Article Title

RBC Capital upgraded TC Energy to a "Buy," a catalyst that can lift sentiment and buying interest in TRP by signaling stronger conviction from a major broker. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full‑year EPS remains around C$3.55 per share in published notes, so while some sell‑side forecasts moved, aggregate market expectations haven't materially shifted yet. MarketBeat TRP

Consensus full‑year EPS remains around C$3.55 per share in published notes, so while some sell‑side forecasts moved, aggregate market expectations haven't materially shifted yet. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors downgraded multiple EPS estimates (Q1–Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and into 2027–2028). Notable cuts include FY2026 to C$3.43 from C$3.58 and FY2027 to C$3.64 from C$3.70; several quarter-level forecasts were trimmed by a few cents. These reductions suggest margin/volume or timing concerns and are a near-term headwind for the stock. MarketBeat TRP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded TC Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other news, insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.73, for a total value of C$2,248,595.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,640,617.70. This represents a 57.82% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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