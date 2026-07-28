TD Cowen Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $155.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.22% from the company's previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.84.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 820,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,699. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $210.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after buying an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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