TD Cowen Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $233.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company's current price.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.32.

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Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of THC traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 344,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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