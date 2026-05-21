TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Stock

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENS. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enersys from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.25.

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Enersys Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of ENS stock traded up $24.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.03. 732,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enersys will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enersys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $238,802,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enersys by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $130,902,000 after buying an additional 64,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enersys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 82,944 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enersys by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,874,000 after buying an additional 158,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Enersys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 680,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Enersys

Here are the key news stories impacting Enersys this week:

Positive Sentiment: EnerSys reported Q4 earnings of $3.19 per share, above estimates of $3.00, on revenue of $987.94 million versus expectations of $973.84 million, signaling solid execution and healthy demand. Article Title

EnerSys reported Q4 earnings of $3.19 per share, above estimates of $3.00, on revenue of $987.94 million versus expectations of $973.84 million, signaling solid execution and healthy demand. Positive Sentiment: The company said full-year net sales were a record, up 4%, and highlighted strong Energy Systems growth tied to data center and communications demand, which supports the growth story. Article Title

The company said full-year net sales were a record, up 4%, and highlighted strong Energy Systems growth tied to data center and communications demand, which supports the growth story. Positive Sentiment: EnerSys also raised first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, with EPS and revenue outlooks both coming in above Street estimates, which suggests management sees continued momentum. Article Title

EnerSys also raised first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, with EPS and revenue outlooks both coming in above Street estimates, which suggests management sees continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, reinforcing capital returns to shareholders. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, reinforcing capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles are recaps, transcripts, and analyst commentary following the earnings release, which may add attention but do not appear to change the core investment thesis. Article Title

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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