TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENVA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Enova International from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

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Enova International Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $13.81 on Friday, hitting $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 479,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,998. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Enova International has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.61 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.Enova International's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear sold 6,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $1,034,844.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,416,339.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $4,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,339.73. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,882 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,389. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enova International this week:

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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