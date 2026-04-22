TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the online travel company's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $283.23.

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Expedia Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $269.34 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $144.69 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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