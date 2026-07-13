TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the aerospace company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.27. The stock had a trading volume of 293,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,538. The business's 50 day moving average price is $521.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.07. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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