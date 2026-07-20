TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock's previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $38.06.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.SolarEdge Technologies's revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,289.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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