TD Cowen Increases DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $201.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $144.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the company's current price.

DVA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

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DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $201.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.70. DaVita has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $199.27.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,842,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 23.3% during the third quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 355,574 shares of the company's stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 122.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DaVita by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,321,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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