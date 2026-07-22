TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $184.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Brean Capital cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.93.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.12. 421,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,746. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,895.85. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the bank's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target on Wintrust Financial to $190 from $185 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the bank’s upside potential and market-share gains. Benzinga Street Insider

DA Davidson raised its price target on Wintrust Financial to $190 from $185 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the bank’s upside potential and market-share gains. Positive Sentiment: Wintrust’s Q2 2026 results beat expectations, with EPS of $3.30 versus $3.15 expected and revenue of about $738.6 million slightly above estimates, while management highlighted record net income, loan growth, and deposit inflows. Yahoo Finance

Wintrust’s Q2 2026 results beat expectations, with EPS of $3.30 versus $3.15 expected and revenue of about $738.6 million slightly above estimates, while management highlighted record net income, loan growth, and deposit inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles summarized the company’s Q2 earnings call and presentation, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid, though these updates were more descriptive than market-moving. Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha Presentation

Several articles summarized the company’s Q2 earnings call and presentation, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid, though these updates were more descriptive than market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s broader valuation setup remains supported by multiple bullish targets, but also reflects that WTFC is already trading near the upper end of its recent range.

The stock’s broader valuation setup remains supported by multiple bullish targets, but also reflects that WTFC is already trading near the upper end of its recent range. Negative Sentiment: Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial to Neutral from Buy, citing valuation concerns and lowering its price target to $170, which likely added to the selloff. Seeking Alpha

Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial to from Buy, citing valuation concerns and lowering its price target to $170, which likely added to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Investors also seemed to react to a slight decline in net interest margin to 3.50% from 3.54% in the prior quarter, suggesting profitability pressure even as earnings improved.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

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