TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Leerink Partners raised shares of NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.38.

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NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NEO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 8,263,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,035,063 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,794 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,220,657 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 789,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,390 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,767 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 155,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

NeoGenomics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoGenomics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded NEO to "outperform" and raised its price target to $25 (from $12), signaling strong upside potential from current levels and likely attracting buy-side interest. Read More. Read More.

Leerink Partners upgraded NEO to "outperform" and raised its price target to $25 (from $12), signaling strong upside potential from current levels and likely attracting buy-side interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: NeoGenomics posted $0.01 EPS (in line with consensus) and revenue of $186.67M, modestly beating estimates and showing 11.3% year‑over‑year revenue growth — a sign of continued top-line momentum. Read More.

Q1 results: NeoGenomics posted $0.01 EPS (in line with consensus) and revenue of $186.67M, modestly beating estimates and showing 11.3% year‑over‑year revenue growth — a sign of continued top-line momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was issued at $797M–$803M, essentially in line with consensus (~$796.6M); EPS guidance in the release was not clearly stated, leaving some forward-profitability clarity missing. Read More.

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was issued at $797M–$803M, essentially in line with consensus (~$796.6M); EPS guidance in the release was not clearly stated, leaving some forward-profitability clarity missing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full Q1 earnings call transcript are available for detail on volume trends, mix, and margin drivers — useful for investors deciding if revenue growth can translate to improved profitability. Read More.

Management commentary and the full Q1 earnings call transcript are available for detail on volume trends, mix, and margin drivers — useful for investors deciding if revenue growth can translate to improved profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market concerns about volume growth and margin pressure persist: analysts and coverage pieces flagged questions around sustainable volume expansion and the company's negative net margin and ROE, which likely pressured the stock despite the topline beat. Read More.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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