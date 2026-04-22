TD Cowen Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $585.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $660.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $585.17.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $479.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $477.79 and its 200 day moving average is $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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