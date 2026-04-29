TD Cowen Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $32.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Wall Street Zen lowered Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

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Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,415,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,364. Invesco has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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