TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.60.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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