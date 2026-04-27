TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair set a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $464.26.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $367.64 on Monday. Domino's Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $346.31 and a fifty-two week high of $499.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.90.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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