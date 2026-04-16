TD Cowen Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $820.00 target price on the social networking company's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.72.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $671.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $626.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $366,571.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,797,952.54. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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