TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD from $86.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the building manufacturing company's stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.00.

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Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 3.6%

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,558. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 204.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 177.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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