TD Lowers WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$307.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD from C$308.00 to C$307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of WSP Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$343.00 to C$328.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$321.92.

Get WSP Global alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE:WSP traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$245.83. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$210.86 and a 12-month high of C$291.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WSP Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WSP Global wasn't on the list.

While WSP Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here