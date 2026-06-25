TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $166.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $271.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $133.71 and a 52 week high of $296.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $605,423.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,514.80. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total value of $611,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,659,071.10. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $4,935,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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