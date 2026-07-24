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TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 94.2% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
TDK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TDK Corp. short interest plunged 94.2% in July, falling to 16,563 shares as of July 15 from 284,909 shares on June 30. That left the stock with essentially zero days-to-cover based on recent trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive: Zacks Research upgraded TDK from “strong sell” to “hold”, and MarketBeat’s data shows an average rating of “Buy”.
  • TDK shares recently traded at $18.30, below the 50-day moving average of $22.05 but above the 200-day average of $17.22. In its last quarterly report, the company missed EPS estimates but posted revenue above expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,563 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the June 30th total of 284,909 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised TDK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on TDK

TDK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 150,361 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TDK has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). TDK had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TDK has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TDK will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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