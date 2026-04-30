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TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
TDK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TDK reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $18.69 and last at $18.39 on a volume of 68,836 shares.
  • Several analysts have upgraded the stock (Nomura to "strong-buy", Wall Street Zen to "buy"), leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • In the latest quarter TDK reported revenue of $4.05 billion (above estimates) but missed EPS at $0.05 vs. $0.10 expected; the company set FY2027 guidance at 0.760 EPS and the shares trade at a P/E of 28.11 with a $36.06 billion market cap.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TDK.

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 68836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of TDK to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDK

TDK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. TDK has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

(Get Free Report)

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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