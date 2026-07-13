TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.9231.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after buying an additional 76,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after buying an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TEL opened at $199.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $173.54 and a 12-month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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