TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.92.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,929,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $173.54 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,981,572,000 after buying an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after buying an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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