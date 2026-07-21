TE Connectivity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,139% compared to the average daily volume of 1,402 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.31.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $209.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,514. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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