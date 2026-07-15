TE Connectivity (TEL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $5.0071 billion for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $201.23 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $173.54 and a 1-year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.31.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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