Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $16.66. Team shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,746 shares changing hands.

Get Team alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Team in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team

Team Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $74.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.94) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $215.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.88 million.

Insider Transactions at Team

In other Team news, CEO Gary L. Hill acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,992. This trade represents a 13.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,650 shares of company stock worth $203,862. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Team by 5.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,263 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Team by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,952 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Team by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,570 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Team by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc NYSE: TISI designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company's solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team's product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Team, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Team wasn't on the list.

While Team currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here