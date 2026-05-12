TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.5333.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FTI opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $413,411.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,462.15. This represents a 56.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Landes sold 116,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $7,227,266.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,343.20. The trade was a 61.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,442 shares of company stock worth $75,762,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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