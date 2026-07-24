Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.12

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Get Free Report) TSE: TECK announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

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Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 1,753,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.83. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Key Stories Impacting Teck Resources

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Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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