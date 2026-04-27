Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN) Director Buys $10,051.17 in Stock

Tecogen Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN - Get Free Report) Director Ahmed Ghoniem purchased 12,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $10,051.17. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,051.17. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Tecogen Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TGEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 49,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tecogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGEN. Northland Securities began coverage on Tecogen in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Tecogen in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tecogen

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc is a developer and manufacturer of commercial and industrial distributed energy equipment that uses natural gas-fueled internal combustion engine technology to produce heat and power. The company's product suite centers on combined heat and power (CHP) systems that recover waste heat from on-site power generation to provide space and water heating and, in some configurations, cooling. Tecogen's offerings are designed to improve on-site energy efficiency while reducing operating costs and emissions relative to separate purchases of electricity and fuel.

In addition to CHP units, Tecogen provides auxiliary equipment and services that support distributed generation installations, including heat recovery components, controls and monitoring systems, emissions reduction technologies, and aftermarket parts and maintenance.

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