Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 226,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 466,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecogen currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGEN

Tecogen Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,440 shares of the company's stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tecogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tecogen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Tecogen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tecogen by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,325 shares of the company's stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and sells on‐site power generation and combined heat and power (CHP) systems for commercial, industrial and institutional markets. The company's natural gas–fueled cogeneration units produce electricity while capturing and reusing waste heat for space and water heating, providing enhanced energy efficiency over traditional utility‐supplied electrical systems. Tecogen's portfolio also includes ultra‐low NOx emission technologies, absorption chillers and ancillary equipment tailored to meet the specific demands of manufacturing facilities, hospitals, universities and other energy‐intensive customers.

Central to Tecogen's product lineup is its InVerde e+ series of cogeneration modules, which integrate internally developed low‐emission combustion systems with advanced controls to optimize performance and reliability.

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